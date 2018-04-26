Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Los Angeles 000 000 200—2 4 0 Houston 000 301 10x—5 5 0

Tropeano, Paredes (6), Parker (8) and R.Rivera; Verlander, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Stassi. W_Verlander 4-0. L_Tropeano 1-2. Sv_Giles (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Pujols (5). Houston, Altuve (1), Marisnick (3).

___

Seattle 002 011 000—4 8 0 Chicago 201 000 000—3 7 2

F.Hernandez, Pazos (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Shields, Infante (7), Bummer (7), Rondon (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez. W_F.Hernandez 3-2. L_Shields 1-3. Sv_Diaz (10). HRs_Seattle, Zunino (2). Chicago, Moncada (5).

___

Tampa Bay 100 041 200—8 14 0 Baltimore 120 010 000—4 5 0

Faria, Kittredge (5), Venters (6), Andriese (6), Alvarado (9) and Ramos; Cobb, M.Castro (5), Scott (7), Araujo (8) and Sisco. W_Kittredge 1-2. L_Cobb 0-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Hechavarria (2). Baltimore, Sisco (1).

___

Boston 100 010 200—4 6 2 Toronto 100 011 000—3 6 1

E.Rodriguez, Hembree (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; A.Sanchez, D.Barnes (7), Oh (7), Mayza (8), Tepera (8), Clippard (9) and R.Martin. W_E.Rodriguez 3-0. L_D.Barnes 1-1. Sv_Kimbrel (6). HRs_Boston, Betts 2 (8). Toronto, Solarte (6).

___

Minnesota 200 100 100—4 10 0 New York 104 100 01x—7 11 0

Lynn, Hildenberger (4), Pressly (5), Duke (6), Reed (7), Rogers (8) and J.Castro; S.Gray, Green (5), Shreve (7), Dav.Robertson (8), A.Chapman (9) and Au.Romine. W_Green 2-0. L_Lynn 0-2. Sv_A.Chapman (4). HRs_Minnesota, Sano (5). New York, Gregorius (9), Austin (5).

___

Oakland 002 000 000—2 4 2 Texas 000 120 01x—4 8 1

Graveman, Buchter (7), Pagan (7) and Maxwell; Fister, Chavez (5), Claudio (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9) and Centeno. W_Chavez 1-0. L_Graveman 0-5. Sv_Kela (4). HRs_Oakland, Davis (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE Detroit 201 501 031—13 20 1 Pittsburgh 024 010 030—10 14 2

Zimmermann, Saupold (4), Stumpf (5), B.Farmer (7), Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Taillon, Crick (4), Rodriguez (5), E.Santana (6), Romero (8) and Cervelli. W_Stumpf 1-0. L_Taillon 2-2. Sv_Greene (4). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (2), McCann (2), Martin (3), Candelario (4). Pittsburgh, Cervelli (3), Moran (2).

___

Chicago 000 010 000—1 5 1 Cleveland 000 012 01x—4 6 1

Lester, Montgomery (8), Strop (8) and Contreras, Caratini; Bauer, A.Miller (7), Goody (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Bauer 2-2. L_Lester 2-1. Sv_Allen (5). HRs_Cleveland, Guyer (1), Encarnacion (5), Lindor (3).

___

Milwaukee 000 400 020—6 8 0 Kansas City 000 101 000—2 7 2

Chacin, Jennings (6), J.Barnes (7), Hader (8), Williams (9) and Pina; Hammel, Stout (7), Keller (8), McCarthy (9) and S.Perez. W_Chacin 2-1. L_Hammel 0-2. HRs_Kansas City, Moustakas (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE San Diego 000 000 101—2 4 0 Colorado 013 000 01x—5 10 0

Ross, Erlin (5), Maton (6), Hand (7), Yates (8) and Hedges; J.Gray, B.Shaw (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_J.Gray 2-4. L_Ross 2-2.

___

Washington 300 322 230—15 18 0 San Francisco 010 001 000— 2 7 2

Scherzer, Gott (7), A.Adams (8), C.Torres (9) and Severino; Samardzija, Johnson (4), Osich (6), Gearrin (7), Gomez (8) and Hundley. W_Scherzer 5-1. L_Samardzija 1-1. HRs_Washington, Adams (3).

___

Atlanta 101 010 011—5 13 0 Cincinnati 000 040 000—4 12 1

Wisler, Biddle (6), Winkler (8), Minter (9) and C.Perez, Suzuki; Finnegan, Brice (6), Shackelford (8), Floro (9) and Barnhart. W_Winkler 1-0. L_Shackelford 0-1. Sv_Minter (1). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (7). Cincinnati, Votto (2).

___

Arizona 001 101 000—3 5 1 Philadelphia 101 003 00x—5 10 3

Greinke, Chafin (7), Salas (8) and Mathis; Arrieta, Morgan (8), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Arrieta 3-0. L_Greinke 2-2. Sv_Neris (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Altherr (3).

___

New York 001 000 000—1 7 3 St. Louis 003 420 00x—9 7 1

Matz, Oswalt (4) and Lobaton; Wacha, Brebbia (7) and Molina, Pena. W_Wacha 4-1. L_Matz 1-2. Sv_Brebbia (1). HRs_St. Louis, Gyorko (1).

___

Miami 000 031 022—8 11 0 Los Angeles 000 001 023—6 9 3

Richards, Gonzalez (5), Tazawa (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; Kershaw, Hudson (6), Liberatore (7), Chargois (7), Alexander (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Gonzalez 1-0. L_Kershaw 1-4. HRs_Miami, Rojas (2), Realmuto 2 (2). Los Angeles, Grandal (3), Kemp (3).