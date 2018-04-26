Ozuna breaks out of slump, Cardinals roll past Mets

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit a tiebreaking two-run single and Michael Wacha won his fourth straight start as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 9-1 on Wednesday night.

Jedd Gyorko added a two-run homer for St. Louis, which has won nine of 11.

Ozuna had just one hit in his previous 24 at-bats prior to a bases-loaded single to cap a three-run third inning that put the Cardinals in front to stay 3-1. Acquired from the Marlins on Dec. 14 for four prospects, the outfielder had struck out 23 times in his previous 20 games. He finished 1 for 4.

Wacha (4-1) gave up one run on five hits over six innings. He struck out eight and walked one. He is 4-0 with 2.78 ERA over his last four starts. His only loss this season came in a 6-2 setback to the Mets on March 31.

Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong had two hits each for the Cardinals, and Dexter Fowler drove in two runs.

Steven Matz (1-2) gave up seven runs, just three earned, over 3 1/3 innings. He surrendered five hits and fell to 0-3 with an 8.49 ERA in three career starts against the Cardinals.

The Mets have dropped six of 10 after an 11-1 start to the season.

St. Louis added four runs in the fourth on two hits and two errors. Wacha brought in Paul DeJong with a squeeze bunt. Dexter Fowler drew a bases-loaded walk for a 5-1 cushion.

Gyorko's 100th career homer, in the fifth off Corey Oswalt, pushed the lead to 9-1.

Jay Bruce had given the Mets a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the top of the third.

St. Louis outfielder Tommy Pham was removed in the third inning after suffering a head laceration before the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: LHP Jason Vargas will make his season debut on Saturday at San Diego. Vargas had been on the disabled list with a broken bone in his non-throwing hand suffered on March 17 when he tried to catch a line drive in a minor league game. He allowed three runs in four innings of a rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Cardinals: INF Matt Carpenter was given the night off. He is in an 0-for-6 skid. Carpenter is hitting .167 with two home runs, 10 RBI in 21 games. ... RHP Sam Tuivailala begins a 30-day injury rehabilitation stint at Triple-A Memphis on Thursday. He has been out with a left knee strain suffered on April 9.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 3.29) will face St. Louis RHP Carlos Martinez (2-1, 1.42) in the final game of the three-game series Thursday. The Mets are 5-0 in Syndergaard's starts. Martinez has not allowed a run his last 18 innings.