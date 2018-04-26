Train hits school bus at India crossing, killing 12 children

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say at least 12 children were killed when a train crashed into their school bus at an unmanned railroad crossing in northern India.

Top police officer O.P. Singh says the bus driver also was killed in Thursday's accident.

Another 12 children were injured in the crash and taken to a hospital in Kushinagar, a town 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state.

The children were on their way to school when the train hit the bus.

Accidents are common on India's railroad network, one of the world's largest with 23 million people riding daily on about 11,000 passenger trains.

There are hundreds of unmanned crossings across the country. Poor finances limit efforts by rail authorities to staff the dangerous crossings around the clock.