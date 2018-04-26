Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|200—2
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|301
|10x—5
|5
|0
Tropeano, Paredes (6), Parker (8) and Rivera; Verlander, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Stassi. W_Verlander 4-0. L_Tropeano 1-2. Sv_Giles (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Pujols (5). Houston, Altuve (1), Marisnick (3).
___
|Seattle
|002
|011
|000—4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|201
|000
|000—3
|7
|2
F.Hernandez, Pazos (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Shields, Infante (7), Bummer (7), Rondon (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez. W_F.Hernandez 3-2. L_Shields 1-3. Sv_Diaz (10). HRs_Seattle, Zunino (2). Chicago, Moncada (5).
___
|Tampa Bay
|100
|041
|200—8
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|120
|010
|000—4
|5
|0
Faria, Kittredge (5), Venters (6), Andriese (6), Alvarado (9) and Ramos; Cobb, M.Castro (5), Scott (7), Araujo (8) and Sisco. W_Kittredge 1-2. L_Cobb 0-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Hechavarria (2). Baltimore, Sisco (1).
___
|Boston
|100
|010
|200—4
|6
|2
|Toronto
|100
|011
|000—3
|6
|1
E.Rodriguez, Hembree (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; A.Sanchez, Barnes (7), Oh (7), Mayza (8), Tepera (8), Clippard (9) and R.Martin. W_E.Rodriguez 3-0. L_Barnes 1-1. Sv_Kimbrel (6). HRs_Boston, Betts 2 (8). Toronto, Solarte (6).
___
|Minnesota
|200
|100
|100—4
|10
|0
|New York
|104
|100
|01x—7
|11
|0
Lynn, Hildenberger (4), Pressly (5), Duke (6), Reed (7), Rogers (8) and J.Castro; S.Gray, Green (5), Shreve (7), Dav.Robertson (8), A.Chapman (9) and Au.Romine. W_Green 2-0. L_Lynn 0-2. Sv_A.Chapman (4). HRs_Minnesota, Sano (5). New York, Gregorius (9), Austin (5).
___
|Oakland
|002
|000
|000—2
|4
|2
|Texas
|000
|120
|01x—4
|8
|1
Graveman, Buchter (7), Pagan (7) and Maxwell; Fister, Chavez (5), Claudio (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9) and Centeno. W_Chavez 1-0. L_Graveman 0-5. Sv_Kela (4). HRs_Oakland, Davis (6).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|201
|501
|031—13
|20
|1
|Pittsburgh
|024
|010
|030—10
|14
|2
Zimmermann, Saupold (4), Stumpf (5), Farmer (7), Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Taillon, Crick (4), Rodriguez (5), E.Santana (6), Romero (8) and Cervelli. W_Stumpf 1-0. L_Taillon 2-2. Sv_Greene (4). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (2), McCann (2), Martin (3), Candelario (4). Pittsburgh, Cervelli (3), Moran (2).
___
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—1
|5
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|012
|01x—4
|6
|1
Lester, Montgomery (8), Strop (8) and Contreras, Caratini; Bauer, A.Miller (7), Goody (8), Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Bauer 2-2. L_Lester 2-1. Sv_Allen (5). HRs_Cleveland, Guyer (1), Encarnacion (5), Lindor (3).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|000
|101—2
|4
|0
|Colorado
|013
|000
|01x—5
|10
|0
Ross, Erlin (5), Maton (6), Hand (7), Yates (8) and Hedges; J.Gray, Shaw (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_J.Gray 2-4. L_Ross 2-2.
___
|Washington
|300
|322
|230—15
|18
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|001
|000—
|2
|7
|2
Scherzer, Gott (7), A.Adams (8), C.Torres (9) and Severino; Samardzija, Johnson (4), Osich (6), Gearrin (7), Gomez (8) and Hundley. W_Scherzer 5-1. L_Samardzija 1-1. HRs_Washington, Adams (3).
___
|Atlanta
|101
|010
|011—5
|13
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|040
|000—4
|12
|1
Wisler, Biddle (6), Winkler (8), Minter (9) and Perez, Suzuki; Finnegan, Brice (6), Shackelford (8), Floro (9) and Barnhart. W_Winkler 1-0. L_Shackelford 0-1. Sv_Minter (1). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (7). Cincinnati, Votto (2).
___
|Arizona
|001
|101
|000—3
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|101
|003
|00x—5
|10
|3
Greinke, Chafin (7), Salas (8) and Mathis; Arrieta, Morgan (8), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Arrieta 3-0. L_Greinke 2-2. Sv_Neris (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Altherr (3).
___
|New York
|001
|000
|000—1
|7
|3
|St. Louis
|003
|420
|00x—9
|7
|1
Matz, Oswalt (4) and Lobaton; Wacha, Brebbia (7) and Molina, Pena. W_Wacha 4-1. L_Matz 1-2. Sv_Brebbia (1). HRs_St. Louis, Gyorko (1).