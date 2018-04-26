|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|18
|5
|.783
|—
|New York
|14
|9
|.609
|4
|Toronto
|14
|9
|.609
|4
|Tampa Bay
|9
|13
|.409
|8½
|Baltimore
|6
|18
|.250
|12½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|13
|9
|.591
|—
|Detroit
|10
|11
|.476
|2½
|Minnesota
|8
|11
|.421
|3½
|Chicago
|5
|16
|.238
|7½
|Kansas City
|5
|16
|.238
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|9
|.640
|½
|Seattle
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Oakland
|13
|12
|.520
|3½
|Texas
|9
|17
|.346
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.
Seattle 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 3
Toronto 4, Boston 3, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 8, Houston 7
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2
|Wednesday's Games
Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 4
Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4
Boston 4, Toronto 3
Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 4, Oakland 2
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
|Thursday's Games
Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-0), 1:05 p.m.
Seattle (Paxton 1-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-1) at Toronto (Estrada 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-3) at Kansas City (Junis 3-1), 8:15 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.