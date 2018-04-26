|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Cabrera NYM
|21
|83
|16
|29
|.349
|Pham StL
|20
|69
|19
|24
|.348
|Arenado Col
|21
|73
|12
|25
|.342
|Herrera Phi
|22
|81
|13
|27
|.333
|Grandal LAD
|18
|67
|11
|22
|.328
|Hoskins Phi
|23
|71
|16
|23
|.324
|Dickerson Pit
|20
|81
|12
|26
|.321
|Martinez StL
|22
|81
|7
|26
|.321
|Bryant ChC
|19
|69
|12
|22
|.319
|Swanson Atl
|22
|91
|13
|29
|.319
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; 4 tied at 6.
|Runs Batted In
JBaez, Chicago, 24; Cespedes, New York, 21; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 18; FFreeman, Atlanta, 17; Pollock, Arizona, 17.
|Pitching
Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; Rios, Philadelphia, 3-0; Arrieta, Philadelphia, 3-0; Gsellman, New York, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0.