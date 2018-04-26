BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Lowrie Oak 24 102 13 37 .363 Betts Bos 20 75 23 26 .347 Gregorius NYY 22 75 19 26 .347 MMachado Bal 24 93 13 32 .344 Judge NYY 22 82 22 28 .341 Correa Hou 25 88 19 30 .341 MSmith TB 20 65 9 22 .338 Castellanos Det 21 86 15 29 .337 Altuve Hou 26 102 14 34 .333 HRamirez Bos 19 75 16 25 .333 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Gregorius, New York, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Judge, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 27; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; GSanchez, New York, 18; 5 tied at 17.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.