Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|200—2
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|301
|10x—5
|5
|0
Tropeano, Paredes (6), Parker (8) and Rivera; Verlander, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Stassi. W_Verlander 4-0. L_Tropeano 1-2. Sv_Giles (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Pujols (5). Houston, Altuve (1), Marisnick (3).
___
|Seattle
|002
|011
|000—4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|201
|000
|000—3
|7
|2
F.Hernandez, Pazos (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Shields, Infante (7), Bummer (7), Rondon (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez. W_F.Hernandez 3-2. L_Shields 1-3. Sv_Diaz (10). HRs_Seattle, Zunino (2). Chicago, Moncada (5).
___
|Tampa Bay
|100
|041
|200—8
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|120
|010
|000—4
|5
|0
Faria, Kittredge (5), Venters (6), Andriese (6), Alvarado (9) and Ramos; Cobb, Castro (5), Scott (7), Araujo (8) and Sisco. W_Kittredge 1-2. L_Cobb 0-3. HRs_Tampa Bay, Hechavarria (2). Baltimore, Sisco (1).
___
|Boston
|100
|010
|200—4
|6
|2
|Toronto
|100
|011
|000—3
|6
|1
E.Rodriguez, Hembree (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and Vazquez; A.Sanchez, Barnes (7), Oh (7), Mayza (8), Tepera (8), Clippard (9) and Martin. W_E.Rodriguez 3-0. L_Barnes 1-1. Sv_Kimbrel (6). HRs_Boston, Betts 2 (6). Toronto, Solarte (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Detroit
|201
|501
|031—13
|20
|1
|Pittsburgh
|024
|010
|030—10
|14
|2
Zimmermann, Saupold (4), Stumpf (5), Farmer (7), Wilson (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and McCann; Taillon, Crick (4), Rodriguez (5), E.Santana (6), Romero (8) and Cervelli. W_Stumpf 1-0. L_Taillon 2-2. Sv_Greene (4). HRs_Detroit, Castellanos (2), McCann (2), Martin (3), Candelario (4). Pittsburgh, Cervelli (3), Moran (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|000
|101—2
|4
|0
|Colorado
|013
|000
|01x—5
|10
|0
Ross, Erlin (5), Maton (6), Hand (7), Yates (8) and Hedges; Gray, Shaw (7), Ottavino (8), W.Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Gray 2-4. L_Ross 2-2.
___
|Washington
|300
|322
|230—15
|18
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|001
|000—
|2
|7
|2
Scherzer, Gott (7), A.Adams (8), Torres (9) and Severino; Samardzija, Johnson (4), Osich (6), Gearrin (7), Gomez (8) and Hundley. W_Scherzer 5-1. L_Samardzija 1-1. HRs_Washington, Adams (3).
___
|Atlanta
|101
|010
|011—5
|13
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|040
|000—4
|12
|1
Wisler, Biddle (6), Winkler (8), Minter (9) and Perez, Suzuki; Finnegan, Brice (6), Shackelford (8), Floro (9) and Barnhart. W_Winkler 1-0. L_Shackelford 0-1. Sv_Minter (1). HRs_Atlanta, Albies (7). Cincinnati, Votto (2).
___
|Arizona
|001
|101
|000—3
|5
|1
|Philadelphia
|101
|003
|00x—5
|10
|3
Greinke, Chafin (7), Salas (8) and Mathis; Arrieta, Morgan (8), Garcia (8), Neris (9) and Knapp. W_Arrieta 3-0. L_Greinke 2-2. Sv_Neris (5). HRs_Philadelphia, Altherr (2).