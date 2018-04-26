  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/26 10:10
BC-BBN--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Cabrera NYM 21 83 16 29 .349
Pham StL 20 69 19 24 .348
Arenado Col 21 73 12 25 .342
Herrera Phi 21 79 12 26 .329
Grandal LAD 18 67 11 22 .328
Hoskins Phi 22 67 16 22 .328
Dickerson Pit 20 81 12 26 .321
Martinez StL 22 81 7 26 .321
Bryant ChC 19 69 12 22 .319
Swanson Atl 22 91 13 29 .319
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 8; Blackmon, Colorado, 8; Albies, Atlanta, 7; Villanueva, San Diego, 7; Thames, Milwaukee, 7; DeJong, St. Louis, 7; JBaez, Chicago, 7; 4 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 24; Cespedes, New York, 21; Harper, Washington, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19; Story, Colorado, 19; Tucker, Atlanta, 18; Franco, Philadelphia, 18; Cervelli, Pittsburgh, 18; FFreeman, Atlanta, 17; Pollock, Arizona, 17.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 5-1; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Mikolas, St. Louis, 3-0; Ryu, Los Angeles, 3-0; Ottavino, Colorado, 3-0; Bettis, Colorado, 3-0; Rios, Philadelphia, 3-0; Gsellman, New York, 3-0; McCarthy, Atlanta, 3-0; 4 tied at 3-1.