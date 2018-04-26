  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/26 10:10
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 17 5 .773
Toronto 14 8 .636 3
New York 13 9 .591 4
Tampa Bay 9 13 .409 8
Baltimore 6 18 .250 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 13 9 .591
Detroit 10 11 .476
Minnesota 8 10 .444 3
Chicago 5 16 .238
Kansas City 5 16 .238
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 17 9 .654
Los Angeles 16 9 .640 ½
Seattle 13 10 .565
Oakland 13 11 .542 3
Texas 8 17 .320

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 3

Toronto 4, Boston 3, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 8, Houston 7

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 4, Chicago Cubs 1

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-0), 1:05 p.m.

Seattle (Paxton 1-1) at Cleveland (Clevinger 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 1-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 1-1) at Toronto (Estrada 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-3) at Kansas City (Junis 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.