US envoy says Adm. Harry Harris is needed in Seoul

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The acting U.S. ambassador to Australia says the commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, Adm. Harry Harris, is the best envoy to represent the United States in South Korea.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday that Harris will not become Washington's next ambassador to Australia and will be posted to South Korea instead.

Charge d'Affaires Jim Caruso, who is acting U.S. ambassador, told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Thursday said while the White House had yet to officially announce the change of plans, "We need Adm. Harris there."

Caruso says an ambassador is needed in Seoul before President Donald Trump meets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and "there's no one better than Adm. Harris."