National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/26 09:53
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 15 6 .714
Philadelphia 14 8 .636
Atlanta 13 10 .565 3
Washington 11 14 .440 6
Miami 6 17 .261 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 9 .625
St. Louis 13 9 .591 1
Chicago 11 9 .550 2
Pittsburgh 12 11 .522
Cincinnati 5 19 .208 10
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 16 6 .727
Colorado 14 12 .538 4
Los Angeles 11 11 .500 5
San Francisco 11 13 .458 6
San Diego 9 17 .346 9

___

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3

Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 7, 12 innings

Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 0

Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Francisco 4, Washington 3

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 5, San Diego 2

Washington 15, San Francisco 2

Detroit 13, Pittsburgh 10, 1st game

Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 4

Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 7:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-3), 12:35 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Koch 0-0) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-0) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.