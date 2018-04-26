Indians' Andrew Miller leaves game with apparent leg injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians relief ace Andrew Miller has left a game against the Chicago Cubs with an apparent leg injury.

Miller relieved Trevor Bauer with Cleveland leading 3-1 in the seventh inning Wednesday night. The left-hander fell behind 2-0 to Anthony Rizzo then grabbed his left leg and walked around the mound.

Indians manager Terry Francona and a team trainer went to the mound before Miller walked to the dugout. Miller was on the disabled list twice last season with patella tendinitis in his right knee.

Miller hasn't allowed a run in 10 innings this year.

___

