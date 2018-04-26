Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|200—2
|4
|0
|Houston
|000
|301
|10x—5
|5
|0
Tropeano, Paredes (6), Parker (8) and Rivera; Verlander, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Stassi. W_Verlander 4-0. L_Tropeano 1-2. Sv_Giles (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Pujols (5). Houston, Altuve (1), Marisnick (3).
___
|Seattle
|002
|011
|000—4
|8
|0
|Chicago
|201
|000
|000—3
|7
|2
F.Hernandez, Pazos (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Shields, Infante (7), Bummer (7), Rondon (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez. W_F.Hernandez 3-2. L_Shields 1-3. Sv_Diaz (10). HRs_Seattle, Zunino (2). Chicago, Moncada (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Diego
|000
|000
|101—2
|4
|0
|Colorado
|013
|000
|01x—5
|10
|0
Ross, Erlin (5), Maton (6), Hand (7), Yates (8) and Hedges; Gray, Shaw (7), Ottavino (8), Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Gray 2-4. L_Ross 2-2.
___
|Washington
|300
|322
|230—15
|18
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|001
|000—
|2
|7
|2
Scherzer, Gott (7), A.Adams (8), Torres (9) and Severino; Samardzija, Johnson (4), Osich (6), Gearrin (7), Gomez (8) and Hundley. W_Scherzer 5-1. L_Samardzija 1-1. HRs_Washington, Adams (3).