Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/26 07:21
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Los Angeles 000 000 200—2 4 0
Houston 000 301 10x—5 5 0

Tropeano, Paredes (6), Parker (8) and Rivera; Verlander, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Stassi. W_Verlander 4-0. L_Tropeano 1-2. Sv_Giles (2). HRs_Los Angeles, Pujols (5). Houston, Altuve (1), Marisnick (3).

___

Seattle 002 011 000—4 8 0
Chicago 201 000 000—3 7 2

F.Hernandez, Pazos (7), Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Zunino; Shields, Infante (7), Bummer (7), Rondon (8), Soria (9) and Narvaez. W_F.Hernandez 3-2. L_Shields 1-3. Sv_Diaz (10). HRs_Seattle, Zunino (2). Chicago, Moncada (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Diego 000 000 101—2 4 0
Colorado 013 000 01x—5 10 0

Ross, Erlin (5), Maton (6), Hand (7), Yates (8) and Hedges; Gray, Shaw (7), Ottavino (8), Davis (9) and Wolters. W_Gray 2-4. L_Ross 2-2.

___

Washington 300 322 230—15 18 0
San Francisco 010 001 000— 2 7 2

Scherzer, Gott (7), A.Adams (8), Torres (9) and Severino; Samardzija, Johnson (4), Osich (6), Gearrin (7), Gomez (8) and Hundley. W_Scherzer 5-1. L_Samardzija 1-1. HRs_Washington, Adams (3).