|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|.636
|1½
|Atlanta
|12
|10
|.545
|3½
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Miami
|6
|17
|.261
|10
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|15
|9
|.625
|—
|St. Louis
|13
|9
|.591
|1
|Chicago
|11
|9
|.550
|2
|Pittsburgh
|12
|10
|.545
|2
|Cincinnati
|5
|18
|.217
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Colorado
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Los Angeles
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|San Francisco
|11
|13
|.458
|6
|San Diego
|9
|17
|.346
|9
___
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 10, Cleveland 3
Cincinnati 9, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Arizona 8, Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Colorado 8, San Diego 0
Miami 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 4, Washington 3
|Wednesday's Games
Colorado 5, San Diego 2
Washington 15, San Francisco 2
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago Cubs at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta (Newcomb 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bailey 0-3), 12:35 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Nova 2-1), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Koch 0-0) at Philadelphia (Lively 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-0) at St. Louis (Martinez 2-1), 1:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1), 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.