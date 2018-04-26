The Latest: Supreme Court rejects appeal for Texas inmate

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled execution of Erick Davila in Texas (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to stop the scheduled execution of a Texas prisoner condemned for killing a 5-year-old girl and her grandmother in a gang-related shooting at a child's birthday party in Fort Worth.

The high court, without comment, rejected appeals from 31-year-old Erick Davila about 15 minutes before he was scheduled for lethal injection Wednesday evening.

Davila was sentenced to death for using a laser-sighted semi-automatic rifle to spray bullets at about 20 people — more than a dozen of them children — and killing 48-year-old Annette Stevenson and her granddaughter, Queshawn Stevenson.

The attack was in apparent retaliation for a previous run-in involving Davila and the father of the slain child. Four other people were wounded in the 2008 shooting.

11:30 p.m.

The 31-year-old Davila would be the fifth Texas inmate executed this year.