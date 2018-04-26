Westlake Raises Over $38K for Children and Families Affected by Cancer

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Westlake Financial Services, through Westlake P.A.L.S (People Affecting Lives through Service); and its employees, raised $38,186 for the 2018 Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House Walk for Kids.

On April 8 th, 2018, the Westlake team gathered to participate in The Walk for Kids™ 5K designed to raise funds for the services and programs provided by Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California. As a proud sponsor of Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times in Southern California Westlake employees raised over $19,000 through fundraising events and which Westlake Financial Services matched, to bring the donation total to over $38,000.

“Westlake’s employees have huge hearts and are very charitable,” stated Ian Anderson, President of Westlake Financial Services. “Bringing action on a mission we all firmly believe in, the employees generously raised $19,043 for Walk for Kids and the company matched the funds to support their efforts and commitment. I am very proud of their ability to support their community.”

“Our team coordinated a series of events, which included ‘Go Red Day’ where all employees wore red to support the cause and created fundraisers to generate more donations,” explained Erika Angel, AVP of Human Resources. “We are honored to stand with this wonderful organization for this cause while mobilizing our community to become engaged on this important matter,” added Bret Hankey, Vice Chairman.

Westlake P.A.L.S is dedicated to developing community outreach events and fostering an environment of making a difference in our community. Those interested in learning more about Westlake P.A.L.S are invited to contact Westlake directly at 1.800.641.6700 or online at www.westlakefinancial.com.

About Westlake Technology Holdings: Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $6.5 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial Services originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and powersports dealers. Westlake also offers loan portfolio purchasing, credit facilities and portfolio servicing through their ALPS division (Advanced Lending & Portfolio Services); www.WestlakeALPS.com. Floor plan lines of credit are provided through Westlake Flooring Services; www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com, shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc, a Nevada Based auto lender, and indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA), is a subsidiary of Westlake, dealers leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans through Westlake Direct, and direct to consumer title loans are through Westlake’s wholly owned subsidiary Loan Center; www.loancenter.com.

