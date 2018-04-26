Gray strikes out 11 to help Rockies beat Padres 5-2

DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray struck out 11 in six dominant innings and David Dahl lined a two-run triple, lifting the Colorado Rockies to a 5-2 win over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

Gray (2-4) had pinpoint control in scattering three hits and walking one to break his three-game slide. The right-hander had at least one strikeout in every inning before being lifted for a pinch-hitter after throwing 101 pitches.

Reliever Bryan Shaw allowed a run in the seventh and Wade Davis another during a shaky ninth in a nonsave situation. But Davis fanned Manuel Margot to end the game and help the Rockies take two of three from San Diego. It was their first home series win of the season.

This game turned into a strikeout-fest, though, with the teams fanning a combined 27 times.

Tyson Ross (2-2) allowed four runs in four innings and struck out seven as he dropped to 0-6 lifetime at Coors Field. He didn't have the same sort of stuff as his last start, when he took a no-hitter into the eighth inning at Arizona.

Dahl provided the big blow at the plate with a triple off the wall during a three-run third to give Colorado a 4-0 cushion. That was more than enough support for Gray, who's been struggling with his rhythm. He entered the game allowing 18 earned runs over his three-game skid.

He found his groove early, striking out Jose Pirela to start the game. Two batters later, a fan interfered with first baseman Ryan McMahon trying to catch Wil Myers' foul ball near the stands. Gray quickly regrouped after the fan got the souvenir and promptly struck out Myers.

Gray found himself in a one-out, two-on jam in the fourth. After Franchy Cordero struck out, Chase Headley flied out to end the threat.

Gray's commanding performance follows on the heels of Kyle Freeland's outing a night earlier, when the lefty threw seven sizzling innings in an 8-0 win.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: 3B Christian Villanueva was out of the starting lineup for a third straight game with hamstring tightness.

Rockies: Freeland remains sore after taking a liner off his left heel in Tuesday's win. "Hopefully he'll be ready for his next start," manager Bud Black said. ... OF Carlos Gonzalez (strained right hamstring) began hitting in the cage. "He's progressing very optimistically," Black said.

SCOUTING EXPEDITION?

Rockies outfielder Gerardo Parra is in Miami as he serves a four-game suspension for his role in a brawl against the Padres two weeks ago.

"He's scouting," Black said.

Actually, the Marlins are in Los Angeles playing the Dodgers.

"He has people there," Black said. "He's hitting in Miami."

THIS & THAT

Gray's career-high for strikeouts is 16, which he set on Sept. 17, 2016, against the Padres. ... San Diego and Colorado meet 19 times this season, including 10 games this month.

UP NEXT

Padres: After a day off, LHP Clayton Richard (1-2, 5.67 ERA) takes the mound Friday for a three-game series against the New York Mets, who will throw RHP Jacob deGrom (2-0, 2.53).

Rockies: Travel to Miami for a three-game series that starts Friday. LHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 4.32) goes for the Rockies and RHP Jose Urena (0-3, 5.88) for the Marlins.

