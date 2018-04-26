HomeServe USA Opens New Call Center and Customer Operations Facility in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--HomeServe USA, a leading provider of home emergency repair solutions, officially opened its new 45,000-square foot Customer Center of Excellence in Chattanooga, Tennessee today. HomeServe USA CEO John Kitzie was joined by Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger, Chattanooga City Councilmember Carol Berz and members of the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon on the new state-of-the-art facility.

“We chose Chattanooga for our call center operations in 2010, and we have since expanded here three times, because of the great support we have received from our champions in the state and local government,” said HomeServe CEO John Kitzie during his opening remarks. “We’ve always felt welcome here. We appreciate the commitment ‘Team Tennessee’ has made with us, because this is the type of public-private partnership that will benefit the Chattanooga community for years to come.”

The $5.5 million new building builds off the success of HomeServe’s original Chattanooga Contact Center location where 325 employees work around the clock to service customers’ repair needs. The new location will allow for an estimated 175 additional jobs over time in the company’s Chattanooga location. HomeServe, which protects its over 3.4 million customers across the U.S. and Canada from the financial burden and stress of an unexpected home repair, first opened a customer service center in Chattanooga in 2010 with 35 employees.

The new facility features a high-tech service delivery Network Operations Center with new data analytics tools and systems that allow HomeServe to better serve its customers by more efficiently responding to their needs. The facility not only will expand HomeServe’s customer service capabilities through more representatives and resources – meaning an even quicker response to emergency calls – but will also allow HomeServe to more efficiently manage its employed and contractor network and get help to customers more effectively.

“We’ve grown because of the promise our employees make every day for our customers – to deliver a high-quality customer experience. Customers always have been and always will be at the heart of everything we do at HomeServe,” said Kitzie during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “We have great products that homeowners around the country value, and employees who are fully committed and passionate about serving our customers.”

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving 3.4 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service. As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 500 leading municipal, utility and association partners. For more information about HomeServe, a 2017 Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of seventeen 2018 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe’s affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserveusa.com. To connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter, please visit www.facebook.com/homeserveusa and www.twitter.com/homeserveusa.

