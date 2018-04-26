  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/26 05:28
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Lowrie Oak 24 102 13 37 .363
MMachado Bal 23 89 13 32 .360
Betts Bos 20 75 23 26 .347
Gregorius NYY 22 75 19 26 .347
MSmith TB 19 61 9 21 .344
Judge NYY 22 82 22 28 .341
Correa Hou 25 88 19 30 .341
Altuve Hou 26 102 14 34 .333
HRamirez Bos 19 75 16 25 .333
Simmons LAA 24 85 17 27 .318
Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Gregorius, New York, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Judge, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 27; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; GSanchez, New York, 18; 5 tied at 17.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.