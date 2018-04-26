BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Lowrie Oak 24 102 13 37 .363 MMachado Bal 23 89 13 32 .360 Betts Bos 20 75 23 26 .347 Gregorius NYY 22 75 19 26 .347 MSmith TB 19 61 9 21 .344 Judge NYY 22 82 22 28 .341 Correa Hou 25 88 19 30 .341 Altuve Hou 26 102 14 34 .333 HRamirez Bos 19 75 16 25 .333 Simmons LAA 24 85 17 27 .318 Home Runs

Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Haniger, Seattle, 8; Gregorius, New York, 8; MMachado, Baltimore, 8; Gallo, Texas, 7; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 7; Judge, New York, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Gregorius, New York, 27; Lowrie, Oakland, 24; Haniger, Seattle, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 21; Correa, Houston, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; GSanchez, New York, 18; 5 tied at 17.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 4-0; Carrasco, Cleveland, 4-0; Verlander, Houston, 4-0; Severino, New York, 4-1; Clippard, Toronto, 3-0; Velazquez, Boston, 3-0; Richards, Los Angeles, 3-0; Morton, Houston, 3-0; 6 tied at 3-1.