Musicians to raise funds for Waffle House shooting victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's musical community is raising money to benefit the victims of a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House with a special T-shirt honoring the man who stopped the gunman.

James Shaw Jr., lauded as a hero during the shooting that left four dead and more injured early Sunday, met with country singer Brantley Gilbert and indie rocker Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional on Wednesday at a Nashville rehearsal hall.

At their upcoming concerts, the musicians will sell a T-shirt that features the words "I Believe In Heroism," along with an image of Shaw's injured hand that was burned when he grabbed the gun away from suspect Travis Reinking.

Gilbert said Shaw's actions were inspiring and he wanted to use his platform to help the community.

