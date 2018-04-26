Madrid beats Bayern 2-1 away to take control of semifinal

MUNICH (AP) — Real Madrid substitute Marco Asensio scored a second-half winner on Wednesday to end Bayern Munich's unbeaten record at home this season and give his side a 2-1 win in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Joshua Kimmich had put the home side in front, but Marcelo equalized before the interval. Asensio came after the break and Lukas Vazquez set up the 22-year-old to claim Madrid's second away goal 12 minutes into the second half.

The result puts the two-time defending champions in a favorable position before the second leg in Madrid next Tuesday, though Zinedine Zidane's side will be wary after conceding three goals at home to Juventus in the previous round.

Bayern had to substitute the injured Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng in the first half, but the side had plenty of chances to score more goals with Franck Ribery, Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowski all missing good opportunities.

Cristiano Ronaldo was held scoreless for the first time in the competition this season. The Portuguese star had an effort ruled out in the second half for using his arm to control the ball.

Bayern, which is chasing a treble in Jupp Heynckes' last season in charge, was hoping to make up for last year's exit to Madrid, and for the Spanish side's 5-0 aggregate win at the same stage in 2014.