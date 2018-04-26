Ford Delivers First Quarter $1.7B Net Income, $2.2B Adj. EBIT; Fitness Actions Improve 2020 Outlook

DEARBORN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) today reported its 2018 first quarter financial results. Click here or visit media.ford.com to view the news release and visit shareholder.ford.com to view the slide presentation and access the webcast to Ford’s earnings call, which begins at 5:30 p.m. EDT with Jim Hackett, president and CEO, and Bob Shanks, executive vice president and CFO.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006663/en/

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 202,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit .

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006663/en/

CONTACT: Ford Motor Company

Media:

Brad Carroll

313.390.5565

bcarro37@ford.com

or

Equity Investment

Community:

Jeffrey Zelenick

313.322.1019

fordir@ford.com

or

Fixed Income

Investment Community:

Karen Rocoff

313.621.0965

fixedinc@ford.com

or

Shareholder

Inquiries:

1.800.555.5259 or

313.845.8540

stockinf@ford.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT TRUCKING OTHER TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE AFTERMARKET FLEET MANAGEMENT MOTORCYCLES OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS PERFORMANCE & SPECIAL INTEREST RECREATIONAL VEHICLES TIRES & RUBBER OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/25/2018 04:15 PM/DISC: 04/25/2018 04:15 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006663/en