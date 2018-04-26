Turkish court finds newspaper staff guilty on terror charges

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has convicted journalists and other staff members from the opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper on terror charges.

Turkey's official Anadolu news agency said Wednesday that 14 employees were found guilty of "aiding a terror group without being a member," with sentences ranging from 2 ½ to 7 ½ years.

The newspaper said those convicted include the editor-in-chief, leading columnists and a prominent investigative journalist, and that it was an attempt "to silence Cumhuriyet."

The court convicted Akin Atalay, the board chairman, but ruled to release him. Eleven others were released earlier in the trial.

They were accused of "sponsoring terror organizations," including Kurdish militants, a far-left group and the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom the government blames for a failed coup in July 2016. Gulen denies involvement.