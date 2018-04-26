Coreless DC Motors Market in India - Market Overview and Forecast | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the coreless DC motors market in India will grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The advantage of coreless DC motors over DC iron core motors is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

The conventional DC motors have an iron core permanent magnet and are designed to have teeth to power the winding motion that leads to torque ripple. The teeth of the iron core guarantee precision during the start and stop functionalities in robotic applications and result in vibration and noise. On the other hand, the design of coreless DC motors eradicates the magnet teeth, thereby reducing vibration and noise, and preventing clogging to certify the smooth functioning of DC motors at varying speeds. These advantages of coreless DC motors over conventional DC motors act as drivers for the increasing adoption of coreless DC motors, particularly in industrial applications.

Increasing need for customized coreless DC motors

The end-users are constantly trying to improve the available resources to reduce the overall capital expenditure (CAPEX) and operating expense (OPEX) involved in industrial applications. The use of energy-efficient motors has gained traction in the recent times. The rising need to reduce industrial machinery size and optimally utilize floor space has compelled vendors to provide customized products. As coreless DC motors feature a modular design, they provide vendors with the ease of customization. Vendors are trying to reduce the size of motors without compromising on the specified performance requirement. Furthermore, many vendors are providing customization options such as planetary gearheads for integration with application-specific motors and drive systems.

“The option of optical encoders is being provided by vendors as optical encoders provide accurate positions, feedback, and velocity of motors shaft that ensures efficient motor control. The rising preference for these parameters has increased the demand for coreless DC motors, and the growing customization of motors is expected to foster the demand for coreless DC motors during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Coreless DC motors market in India segmentation

This market research report segments the into the following applications (industrial motion control, medical device and lab equipment, and robotics) and products (cylindrical and disc).

The cylindrical product segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 61% of the market. This segment is expected to post steady growth during the forecast period.

The industrial motion control segment was the leading application for the coreless DC motors market in India in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 44%. This segment is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period.

