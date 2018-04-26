BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2836 Up 21 May 2875 2875 2856 2856 Up 21 Jul 2847 Up 20 Jul 2820 2865 2786 2836 Up 21 Sep 2834 2873 2803 2847 Up 20 Dec 2817 2855 2788 2829 Up 16 Mar 2783 2815 2755 2791 Up 11 May 2769 2795 2747 2782 Up 11 Jul 2786 2790 2754 2780 Up 11 Sep 2784 2793 2777 2781 Up 11 Dec 2783 2783 2777 2780 Up 13 Mar 2788 Up 13