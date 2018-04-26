BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2836
|Up
|21
|May
|2875
|2875
|2856
|2856
|Up
|21
|Jul
|2847
|Up
|20
|Jul
|2820
|2865
|2786
|2836
|Up
|21
|Sep
|2834
|2873
|2803
|2847
|Up
|20
|Dec
|2817
|2855
|2788
|2829
|Up
|16
|Mar
|2783
|2815
|2755
|2791
|Up
|11
|May
|2769
|2795
|2747
|2782
|Up
|11
|Jul
|2786
|2790
|2754
|2780
|Up
|11
|Sep
|2784
|2793
|2777
|2781
|Up
|11
|Dec
|2783
|2783
|2777
|2780
|Up
|13
|Mar
|2788
|Up
|13