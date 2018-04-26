Man with weapon arrested at Iranian interests section in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Secret Service says a man was arrested with a weapon at the Iranian interests section in Washington.

The incident took place Wednesday at Pakistan's embassy, which houses the Iranian interests section because Iran and the U.S. severed diplomatic relations in 1979.

The Secret Service says agents responded to reports of shots fired. The agents determined that no shots had been fired, but they arrested a man in possession of a weapon. He was charged with assault.

Authorities haven't released his identity.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency posted a brief video online that appears to show armed officers subduing a man facedown on the ground. The agency says the man shouted "slogans against the Islamic Republic of Iran," without elaborating.