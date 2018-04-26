The Latest: White House stands by VA nominee Ronny Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Ronny Jackson, President Donald Trump's pick to be secretary of Veterans Affairs (all times local):

2:37 p.m.

The White House is defending Veterans Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson, insisting the longtime White House doctor has been more thoroughly vetted than most nominees.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that, "Dr. Jackson's record as a White House physician has been impeccable."

And she says he's received more vetting than most nominees due to his close proximity to the last three presidents.

Still, Sanders says the White House is, "continuing to look at the situation."

Jackson is fighting to salvage his imperiled nomination amid accusations that include repeated drunkenness and creating a "toxic" work environment at the White House.

President Donald Trump has suggested publicly that Jackson may want to withdraw, citing what Trump calls unfair scrutiny.

____

12:19 a.m.

President Donald Trump is sending mixed signals about the future of his nominee to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Trump suggested during a news conference Tuesday that White House physician Ronny Jackson may want to withdraw amid questions about his professional and personal behavior. In private, the president is said to be urging Jackson to keep fighting for confirmation.

Jackson has given no indication that he will take himself out of consideration for the VA job.

A watchdog report requested in 2012 and reviewed by The Associated Press found that Jackson and a rival physician exhibited "unprofessional behaviors" as they engaged in a power struggle over the White House medical unit.

A Senate committee has revealed separate allegations of improper prescribing of drugs and the use of alcohol.