All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Enter the grounds of The Olde Farm on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, and you’ll walk into a sporting legends hall of fame.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006464/en/

The Mountain Mission School Choir sings the national anthem at the event announcement (Photo: Business Wire)

Jim McGlothlin, founder of The Olde Farm, announced today that the club will present The American Legends for Mountain Mission Kids, a charitable tournament that offers patrons the chance to watch — and even golf alongside — 10 iconic personalities who have more than staked their claim in the record books of golf, football and basketball.

The all-star roster includes golf greats Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Lee Trevino, Betsy King, Tim Finchem, Lanny Wadkins and Lorena Ochoa; NFL icons Peyton Manning and Dan Marino; and star NBA coach and player Jerry West.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Mountain Mission School (MMS), an accredited, non-profit school located in rural Virginia that provides stability, shelter, nourishment and a high-quality education for at-risk children from throughout the U.S. and world.

The tournament follows in the tradition of the Big 3, played at The Olde Farm in 2010. That event, featuring Nicklaus, Player and the late Arnold Palmer, raised more than $15 million, the largest single-day charitable total in PGA Tour history. That amount, says American Legends tournament representatives, has already been exceeded.

“We’re very excited to partner with and welcome this amazing group of athletes,” McGlothlin said. “Their support of Mountain Mission School, along with the sponsors and patrons who have committed to promoting this event, will bear a positive and tremendous impact on the school and the thousands of lives it exists to serve.”

Founded in Grundy, Virginia, in 1921, MMS was established to help educate and support children in need. In its 97-year history, the school has served thousands of children from throughout the U.S. and 70 additional countries.

Currently, MMS serves 250-300 children who study, share communal meals, and reside on grounds with faculty and staff. Students range in age from toddlers to older teens, and represent diverse economic, social and ethnic backgrounds, including 15 U.S. states and 16 countries.

“This place changes hearts,” said Chris Slone, president of MMS and the great-grandson of school founder Sam Hurley. “Many of our students come from situations where they have experienced poverty, loss or violence. We provide a stable environment where children can discover a new family, know that they are safe and focus on their education. As a result, our campus is a joyful place and our students not only survive, but thrive. The significant majority go on to graduate from college, and throughout their lives many choose to serve and uplift others who share their same experiences.”

It’s that track record of success, said McGlothlin, that attracts donors from all financial strata. The school receives no federal or state funding, and for nearly a century has operated solely on financial gifts from generous hearts who give as they are able. One letter in the MMS archives documents a gift for six cents, while others are able to commit much more.

“Looking back, the Big 3 event was an incredibly enjoyable day,” said 2010 tournament headliner and American Legend Jack Nicklaus. “There was such a sense of camaraderie and good will on the course, and knowing that everything that took place would benefit such a worthy cause made it even more special.

“My wife, Barbara, and I have made it our life’s mission to help children, whether that is through pediatric health care, or using golf to teach kids valuable life lessons, or to support educational programs. Mountain Mission School aligns with our passion, and I am delighted to be back for The American Legends. I look forward to re-uniting with old friends and making new ones for a fun, memorable experience that supports a tremendous cause and hopefully will have a lasting impact on Mountain Mission School.”

Those who wish to help support MMS will have a number of giving opportunities to choose from, including playing alongside the Legends, observing the tournament, and bidding on a range of personalized memorabilia.

For more information on the event and ways to participate, visit www.theamericanlegends.com. Tournament information can also be found on Facebook at theamericanlegends, on Twitter at @TheAmLegendsMMS and on Instagram at TheAmericanLegends.

Additional details on MMS, including options for giving, are available at www.mmskids.org, and more information on The Olde Farm can be found at www.theoldefarm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006464/en/

CONTACT: for The Olde Farm

Sylvia Musgrove, Director of Public Relations, 423-793-1359

sylvia@corporatepr.com

MEDIA ASSETS AVAILABLE AT:

www.theamericanlegends.com/media-kit/

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GOLF ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY PHILANTHROPY OTHER PHILANTHROPY SPORTS FOUNDATION FUND RAISING

SOURCE: The Olde Farm

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/25/2018 02:18 PM/DISC: 04/25/2018 02:18 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006464/en