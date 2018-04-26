PAREXEL Announces Appointment of Peyton Howell as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--PAREXEL International Corporation, the world’s leading innovator of biopharmaceutical services, today announced the appointment of Peyton Howell as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, effective May 7, 2018. Ms. Howell most recently served as Executive Vice President at AmerisourceBergen and will be responsible for leading PAREXEL’s commercial strategy, including global sales, customer service and sales operations. This new role will further integrate PAREXEL’s commercial operations to enhance the customer experience.

“Peyton’s distinguished career spans over 25 years of delivering solutions that meet the needs of customers in the healthcare industry,” said Jamie Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of PAREXEL. “Her strategic and operational skills will be a tremendous asset to PAREXEL as we continue to drive increased value and quality, as well as advance the company’s commercial efforts. We are thrilled to welcome Peyton to the PAREXEL team.”

Before joining PAREXEL, Ms. Howell held several leadership positions with AmerisourceBergen. As Executive Vice President and President, Health Systems and Specialty Care Solutions, she led a business unit with market leading share of specialty and biotech products and solutions to physicians, health systems and specialty pharmacy customers. Prior to that, Ms. Howell served as Executive Vice President and President, Global Sourcing and Manufacturer Relations, in which she led all pharmaceutical manufacturer procurement strategy for AmerisourceBergen, including multi-billion dollar sourcing activities. As part of this role, she led the creation of a new sourcing entity in Bern, Switzerland to support global manufacturer relations.

Ms. Howell also previously served as President, Consulting Services for AmerisourceBergen, managing a portfolio of companies focused on partnering with pharmaceutical manufacturers to achieve success with market access, reimbursement, specialty services and product commercialization. In addition, she was a founder of Lash Group and served as its President for 10 years after the company was acquired by AmerisourceBergen in 1998. Ms. Howell is a nationally-recognized speaker and author on health policy issues, and started her career in hospitals, including Ohio State Medical Center, where she worked to address reimbursement challenges for new, emerging technologies.

“In today’s environment, companies face many challenges in bringing their scientific discoveries to market,” said Ms. Howell. “PAREXEL has a rich history and impressive expertise helping companies address challenges across the lifecycle. I look forward to working with the PAREXEL team to grow these capabilities and deliver on the company’s mission of helping to prevent and cure disease.”

Ms. Howell holds a Master in Health Administration (MHA) from The Ohio State University and a BA from the University of Illinois. She will be based at PAREXEL’s corporate headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About PAREXEL International

PAREXEL International Corporation is a world’s leading innovator of biopharmaceutical services. We simplify our clients’ journey of transforming scientific discoveries into new medical treatments for patients with high-quality Phase I-IV clinical research, regulatory, consulting and market access services. PAREXEL develops breakthrough innovations and solutions by leveraging its comprehensive therapeutic, technical and functional expertise, in more than 100 countries around the world. For more information visit www.PAREXEL.com.

