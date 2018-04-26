Sanitary Pumps Market - Consolidation Becomes a Key Strategy| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio market research analysts, the will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. The growing consolidation of players in sanitary pump market is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

The sanitary pumps market has been witnessing significant consolidation from both player and consumer side of the supply chain. The presence of a large number of local and international players has made the sanitary pumps market highly competitive. The fluctuations in raw material prices along with shrinking profit margins have led to several mergers and acquisitions in the market. Players in the market are acquiring both pure-play players as well as those players supporting products such as seals.

In this report, Technavio highlights the air-operated, double-diaphragm pump technology gaining prominence as one of the key emerging trends in the global sanitary pumps market:

Air-operated, double-diaphragm pump technology gaining prominence

When compared to other pumps, diaphragm pumps are more diverse as they can be used in transfer, batch, filter and dispense operations in industries. Air-operated, double-diaphragm is a type of diaphragm pump in which two diaphragms are connected in the center with an alternating shaft. Compressed air, which is transferred from one chamber to the other by a linked shaft that allows the chambers to move simultaneously, is used as a power source for this type of pumps. This ejects liquid out of one chamber into the discharge piping while the other chamber is being filled with liquid simultaneously. These pumps have the ability to transform any fluid, including a liquid that contains 90% solids. Moreover, air-operated, double-diaphragm pumps require minimal maintenance and services for repair, and less cleaning up.

“The high adaptability of air-operated, double-diaphragm pumps makes them suitable for sanitary applications in the food and beverage, paints and coatings, and ceramics industries. In the food and beverage industry, sanitary air-operated, double-diaphragm pumps can handle highly viscous fluids such as chocolates as well as materials with solid substances such as soups. These pumps can be further used in the water and wastewater industry as run-dry without electricity, which makes them suitable for wet conditions. Sanitary air-operated, double-diaphragm pumps are also used in the cosmetic industry, where they are used for handling various types of viscous materials that are used in combination for several products,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Global sanitary pumps market segmentation

This market research report segments the global sanitary pumps market into the following products (PD sanitary pump and centrifugal sanitary pump), end-users (food and beverage, pharmaceutical), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

APAC was the leading region for the in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 48%. By 2022, APAC is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth rate.

