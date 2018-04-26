Top Factors Driving the Global Baby Bottle Warmers and Sterilizers Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

Smart connectivity in baby bottle warmers is the latest trend in the market. Smart home systems that use the Internet for security and control systems, kitchen appliances, lighting, and other home appliances are increasingly gaining popularity at a global level. Therefore, to gain customer's attention and market share, vendors are integrating smart connectivity features in the baby bottle warmers. Tech-savvy customers are constantly looking for appliances that could provide them a convenient, easy, and comfortable lifestyle. Health concern among new parents has led them toward purchasing smart bottle warmers and sterilizers.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight technology innovation and portfolio extension as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market:

Technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization

Bottle warmers are used for heating expressed breastmilk or formula milk at an appropriate temperature. Vendors focus on technology innovation and portfolio extension, which leads to product premiumization. Therefore, vendors innovate their product offerings by incorporating advanced technologies, to gain market share. Smart connectivity is one of the latest technologies incorporated in baby bottle sterilizers, and new bottle sterilizers can be easily connected to smartphones or tablets using wireless technology such as Bluetooth, which can send alerts and control and monitor the bottle warmers from anywhere in the house.

Other product innovations by vendors include multifunctional bottle sterilizers. For instance, Koninklijke Philips offers a bottle sterilizer named Avent 4-in-1 electric steam sterilizer, which has a unique design and can be used in four different ways. This product can fit baby bottles and accessories conveniently and organize them easily. Vendors such as Munchkin, Arstana, and Jackel International offer on-the-go bottle warmers which can be easily used by parents while traveling.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research , “Innovative features in bottle warmers and sterilizers may propel the growth of the global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market during the forecast period. Manufacturers can extend their product line and develop more premium products with the use of advanced technology, which augurs well for the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market segmentation

This market research report segments the by distribution channel (offline and online), by product (sterilizers and warmers), by end-users (residential user and other users) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into segments such as residential user and others. The others segment includes hospitals, healthcare centers, childcare institutes, orphanages, hotels, resorts, and homestays. In 2017, the residential user segment accounted for more than 82% of the global market, which is expected to reach decline by close to 2% by 2022.

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global baby bottle warmers and sterilizers market with most of the share stemming from the US, Canada, and Mexico. The Americas was followed by EMEA and APAC.

