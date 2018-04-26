Penguins will be without Malkin, Hagelin in Game 1 vs. Caps

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without center Evgeni Malkin and forward Carl Hagelin when the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions open their Eastern Conference semifinal series Thursday night in Washington.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Wednesday that Malkin and Hagelin will be scratched from the lineup because of injuries.

Malkin, who led the Penguins in goals (46) and points (98) during the regular season, missed Game 6 of Pittsburgh's opening-round win over Philadelphia with a lower-body injury. The Russian star was injured when he got tangled with Flyers forward Jori Lehtera in Game 5. Sullivan says Malkin will travel with the team, which leaves open the possibility he could be available for Game 2.

Hagelin, who scored twice in the first round, is dealing with an upper-body injury after colliding with Philadelphia's Claude Giroux in Game 6. He won't travel with the team.

Riley Sheahan filled in for Malkin on Pittsburgh's second line in Game 6. Dominik Simon took Hagelin's spot on a line with Sheahan and Phil Kessel in practice on Wednesday.

___

More NHL hockey: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey