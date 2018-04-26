Weddings are stress factories for many a bride and groom

NEW YORK (AP) — Weddings are festive, but they're often mega-stressful for bride and groom. Multiply that by about a million and it's a wonder Meghan Markle is still upright as her May 19 royal nuptials crawl ever closer.

Her prince, Harry, was born into "The Firm," but Markle is a newbie. Experts suggest she can approach her big day like the commoner she remains for the moment and seize some time for herself while she still can.

Los Angeles psychologist Antonia Hall advises brides to block out 10- to 15-minute increments of "me time" to just be alone. They can meditate or merely take some cleansing breaths without disrupting necessary schedules. Bryce Guber of the wedding site BridalPulse.com figures she'll rely on slow breathing from her yoga practice at times.