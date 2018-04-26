Business events scheduled for Thursday

Major business and economic events scheduled for Thursday:

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases durable goods for March, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

American Airlines Group Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

PepsiCo Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Union Pacific Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.