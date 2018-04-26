Resorts World Catskills Welcomes Jerry Seinfeld Back to the Catskills

MONTICELLO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Resorts World Catskills, New York’s largest integrated casino resort destination, announced today that legendary comedian, creator, writer, and producer Jerry Seinfeld will perform his signature stand-up routine in its intimate 2,500 seat Epicenter on Saturday, May 12. The one-night-only show is part of the luxury casino resort’s Grand Opening celebration.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006303/en/

Jerry Seinfeld to appear at Resorts World Catskills May 12, 2018 at 7;00 pm (Photo: Business Wire)

Best known for his starring role in the hit television sitcom “Seinfeld,” the Brooklyn native began his stand-up comedy career performing at the legendary Kutsher’s Country Club, the Catskills resort that inspired the film “Dirty Dancing,” and is located just miles away from Resorts World Catskills. Tickets to Seinfeld’s show will range from general admission to unique VIP experiences. Doors open at 7 pm and the show begins at 8 pm. Tickets are now on sale by visiting RWCatskills.com or Ticketmaster.com.

“Jerry Seinfeld is one of the greatest comedians of all time, and we’re honored to welcome him back to the Catskills region as Resorts World Catskills’ inaugural performer,” said Ryan Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Resorts World Catskills. “This performance will be the first show in the Epicenter, our new state of the art performance venue that will drive additional traffic to the Catskills region.”

Seinfeld’s performance headlines Resorts World Catskills’ Grand Opening celebration. Throughout the month of May, the Grand Opening celebration will include additional events, performances and promotions slated to commemorate the introduction of the casino resort’s many new additions. Among the new attractions are Cellaio, an Italian influenced steakhouse with a menu curated by celebrity chef Scott Conant. Resorts World Catskills includes a luxury hotel, the Crystal Life Spa, and an exclusive third floor VIP gaming area, designed for top-tier players that features both a private restaurant and private lounge.

“Jerry is a true master of his trade. His talent, coupled with his deep connection to the Catskills region, make him a natural fit to commence our Grand Opening celebration,” said Robert E. Victoria, Chief Marketing Officer of Resorts World Catskills. “His uncanny ability to connect with audiences and passion for bringing humor to everyday life aligns with our commitment to create the ultimate experience for our guests. We couldn’t think of a more fitting legend to headline this momentous occasion.”

Resorts World Catskills offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment, and luxury in the region. With a strong line-up of local and nationally recognized acts, Resorts World Catskills is a driving factor in bringing entertainment back to the region and helping to restore the Catskills as a premier getaway and true destination.

Resorts World Catskills is an all-season integrated casino resort that features more than 100,000 square feet of Las Vegas style gaming which includes 2,150 slot machines and over 150 live table games. In addition to its expansive gaming area, the casino resort also includes 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences, a 332 all-suite hotel, the Crystal Life Spa, two fitness centers, and the 2,500 seat Epicenter, that they are eager to unveil with the help of Seinfeld. Valet and complimentary self-parking in the outdoor lots and covered garage are available. To make your reservation, please call 1-833-586-9358 and a guest service representative will be happy to assist you 24 hours a day.

For more information about Resorts World Catskills and Seinfeld’s show, please visit www.rwcatskills.com or Ticketmaster.com

About Jerry Seinfeld

Entertainment icon Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People’s Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll. Seinfeld has also starred in, written and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn Long Story Short), and even wrote a best-selling book (Seinlanguage) and a children’s book (Halloween). Seinfeld directed the off-Broadway production of Colin Quinn: The New York Story and the Netflix stand-up special.

Seinfeld’s latest project is the Emmy nominated and critically-acclaimed web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee which has garnered over 100 million views, and which the New York Times describes as “impressively complex and artful” and Variety calls “a game changer.” Most recently, Seinfeld has been performing at the Beacon Theatre as part of a year-long residency entitled, “Jerry Seinfeld: The Homestand.” He recently made his Netflix debut with the original stand-up special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.”

About Resorts World Catskills

Located in the heart of New York’s Catskill region, offers guests unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment, and luxury. The integrated casino resort includes an 18-story all-suite hotel and a casino and entertainment complex featuring 100,000 square feet of gaming action including 150 live Las-Vegas style table games, 2,150 state-of-the art slot machines, a poker room and private gaming salons. The casino resort destination also offers more than 10 varied bar and restaurant experiences, which includes an Italian steakhouse created by celebrity chef Scott Conant that will be introduced in spring 2018, and year-round live entertainment at the 2,500-seat Epicenter, casino bars and lounges. Upon completion, the hotel will feature 332 luxury suites, including 27 premium accommodations consisting of garden suites, penthouse suites and two-story villas. Additional hotel amenities include a spa, two indoor pools, and two fitness centers.

The destination resort in which Resorts World Catskills is located will also include an entertainment project providing additional entertainment, food and accommodations. In early 2019, a Rees Jones-redesigned golf course and will also be added to this destination resort.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006303/en/

CONTACT: Resorts World Catskills

Charles A. Degliomini, 845-807-0001

Executive Vice President

cdegliomini@rwcatskills.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS ENTERTAINMENT CASINO/GAMING TV AND RADIO LUXURY TRAVEL DESTINATIONS LODGING CELEBRITY RETAIL CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: Resorts World Catskills

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/25/2018 12:32 PM/DISC: 04/25/2018 12:32 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006303/en