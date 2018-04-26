'Imposters' star Inbar Lavi gets real about playing pretend

NEW YORK (AP) — On the Bravo series "Imposters," Inbar Lavi plays a young woman who is constantly reinventing herself, creating new identities to marry men and women and then steal their money.

Off-screen, Lavi is no con artist but she says she can relate to the desire to hide behind different personas.

Born and raised in Israel, the actress admits to being "quite insecure" and "unhappy" as a child.

She credits her father for giving her the space to explore her art. He would follow her around with a video camera, encourage her to put on plays and skits and was a devoted audience to her impromptu performances.

As her character struggles with allowing others to see her true self, Lavi hopes that others can see the beauty in being real.