Organa Brands is the First Cannabis Company to Be Named a Top Workplace by the Denver Post

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Organa Brands, the world’s leading cannabis distributor, has been named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post. Organa Brands is deeply humbled to be the first cannabis company to have received this honor.

“We are extremely proud of the culture we have built at Organa Brands, and that culture is reflected in this award,” said Chris Driessen, President of Organa Brands U.S. “Since the launch of our company in 2010, we have placed a heavy emphasis on our core values. As a result, we have built an organization that is rooted in a sense of family. For all of us, this is more than just a job, it’s a passion. I know I speak on behalf of our entire team when I say we are extremely honored to have been recognized as a Top Workplace.”

Organa Brands was founded on the principle of providing safe, consistent access to premium cannabis products in all of the markets they serve. The company has grown exponentially since its inception, and the leadership team prides itself on its commitment to excellent benefits, a fun and exciting work environment, and professional growth opportunities that are second to none.

“Becoming a Top Workplace isn’t something organizations can buy,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage. “It’s an achievement organizations have worked for and a distinction that gives them a competitive advantage. It’s a big deal.”

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by research partner Energage. The anonymous survey measures a variety of aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection, to name just a few.

“Seeing a cannabis company named a Denver Post Top Workplace for the first time is truly an honor, and is a clear sign that the stigma around this amazing plant is decreasing by the minute,” said Jeremy Heidl, Co-Founder and President of Organa Brands International. “We are incredibly proud of the team we’ve assembled. When a company puts its core values first, the benefits are returned tenfold. I think it’s clear from being awarded this honor that cannabis companies like ours have a clear role in the global business arena.”

About Organa Brands

Organa Brands revolutionized the cannabis industry with the introduction of supercritical CO₂ extracted cannabis oil in 2010 and the introduction of the groundbreaking O.penVAPE device in 2012. Today, the company is home to the world's largest consumer cannabis brands. After developing O.penVAPE, Bakked, and Organa Labs into world-class brands with nationwide distribution, the company acquired The Magic Buzz, and entered into a joint venture to form District Edibles. Organa Brands sells one of its products every four seconds around the world, and has delivered over one billion puffs through its flagship O.penVAPE line. A brand incubator and pioneer in the cannabis space, Organa Brands utilizes its 12 production facilities in 11 states and Jamaica to manufacture its extensive catalog of products. Organa Brands sells its cannabis products in over 1,200 retail locations with ancillary hardware sold in thousands of retailers globally – making it the largest cannabis-oil-based consumer products company in the United States. Agripharm – a joint venture between Organa Brands, Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED), and the world-renowned Green House Seed Company – ushers in a new era of international distribution for the three brand powerhouses. Organa Brands is committed to dominating the global cannabis market through the marriage of science and technology, all for the benefit of the consumer.

