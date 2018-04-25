Time magazine honors sex assault survivors and women at gala

NEW YORK (AP) — Sex assault victims from the world of entertainment and sports were honored at the Time 100 gala, an annual event that celebrates the year's most influential people.

Emily Nestor, one of the first to accuse ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, attended along with Aly Raisman, who was one of the many victims of USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nasser.

Journalists Ronan Farrow, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who won Pulitzer Prizes for coverage of the Weinstein scandal, were there, as were four survivors of the Parkland school shooting.