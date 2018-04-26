Tru by Hilton Expands its Texas Footprint with New Downtown San Antonio Property

SAN ANTONIO & MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Hilton ’s (NYSE: HLT) midscale hotel brand, Tru by Hilton, is expanding its footprint in Texas with a new property opening in downtown San Antonio. This is the second Tru by Hilton property in the Lone Star State and the first adaptive reuse project for the brand, underscoring the new property’s unique historical influence. Tru by Hilton continues to reinvent the midscale hotel category and is increasing its presence in larger, higher visibility markets such as downtown San Antonio.

Tru by Hilton Downtown San Antonio was once the façade of the ‘30s’-era Gillespie Ford Building. The first two floors of the new Tru building maintain the original pie-shaped framework of the dealership, boasting restored stuccowork on the exterior, and a unique lobby area that is larger than most existing Tru properties.

“The San Antonio property is an example of how we are strategically pursuing adaptive reuse projects to open in higher barrier-to-entry markets,” said Alexandra Jaritz, global head, Tru by Hilton. “We want to be wherever our guests are traveling.”

Owned and managed by Baywood Hotels, the 95-room Tru by Hilton Downtown San Antonio is conveniently located near popular attractions like the San Antonio Riverwalk and The Alamo, as well as the Henry B Gonzalez Convention Center and Rivercenter Mall. The property is also just minutes from Lackland Air Force Base, Seaworld and Six Flags Fiesta Texas.

“We are extremely proud to join the Tru by Hilton brand and introduce travelers to this new midscale lodging offering,” said Christopher Arango, General Manager. “Our ideal location, affordable price and unique historical influence makes us a desirable choice for guests visiting the San Antonio area.”

Tru by Hilton properties feature the amenities and experiences that matter most to guests, including comfortable beds, smaller, more efficiently designed rooms, large bathrooms with premium bath amenities, top-rate in-room entertainment, a complimentary build-your-own "Top It" breakfast bar, a 2,880-square-foot lobby with areas for guests to work, play games, eat and lounge, and a 24/7 "Eat. & Sip." market with gourmet snacks and drinks, including single-serve wine and beer. The tech-savvy hotels feature mobile check-in, Digital Key, free Wi-Fi, remote printing, a social media wall, lobby and market tablets, and accessibility to outlets everywhere. Additionally, Tru by Hilton properties offer fitness centers that leverage the latest fitness trends including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio and flexibility gear.

Tru by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases at Amazon.com with Amazon Shop with Points.

To make a reservation, visit Tru by Hilton Downtown San Antonio or call +1 210 348 2924.

More information about Tru by Hilton can be found at www.trubyhilton.com. Media may access high-resolution renderings and more by visiting news.trubyhilton.com.

About Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton is a game-changing midscale hotel brand providing a simplified and spirited approach that is grounded in value for business and leisure travelers. The brand is modern and functional, offering social connectivity with reimagined public spaces, including an open lobby comprised of four areas where guests can work, play, lounge, and eat. Designed to appeal cross generationally, guests enjoy complimentary amenities including a Build Your Own ‘Top It’ breakfast, coffee, and tea; smaller, more modern, and efficiently designed guestrooms with oversized windows for natural light; a multifunctional fitness center; and fast Wi-Fi. Premium snacks, light meal options and single-serve wine and beer are available for purchase at a 24/7 retail market. Tru by Hilton is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Learn more at www.trubyhilton.com or news.trubyhilton.com, and connect with Tru by Hilton via social media at Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Baywood Hotels

Established in 1975, Baywood Hotels, Inc. is a fast-growing and privately-owned hospitality management company, operating $1 billion in assets and employing over 3,000 associates nationwide. The company is headquartered in Maryland in a suburb of Washington DC, and has regional offices in Denver, CO; Miami, FL; Rochester, NY, San Antonio, TX and Northern VA. In each of its regions, the private hotel ownership company is consistently recognized as an innovative leader in the hotel industry, focusing on product concept and development and the outstanding management of its assets. The focused vision, strong values and aggressive long-range strategy of Baywood Hotels has helped the company develop reputable and well-branded hotels in areas where Baywood has competitive expertise and partnerships. Baywood Hotels’ portfolio includes well-known brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and InterContinental Hotels Group, as well as several independent brands. Contact us through Facebook or our website or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,200 properties with more than 856,000 rooms, in 105 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

