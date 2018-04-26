NASCAR® Champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Wife Amy Race to Home Reno Victory in New DIY Network Series ‘Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy’

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Third-generation race car champion and NBC Sports NASCAR analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy, an interior designer, will transform a dilapidated 150-year-old historic home in Key West, Florida into a gorgeous coastal retreat in DIY Network’s new series Renovation Realities: Dale Jr. & Amy. The four-episode series, which premieres Saturday, June 2, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, will showcase Dale Jr.’s love of home improvement and Amy’s design expertise as they overcome the trials of this massive renovation. Challenges include a crumbling foundation, rotted walls infested with termites and bees, and a major construction delay due to Hurricane Irma.

“We saw this rundown old house in the Key West historic district—it was a cat sanctuary,” said Dale Jr. “It was the only house within blocks that was in this shape.”

Added Amy, “It’s a huge eyesore, but I have a vision for how we can bring it back to life.”

During the season, Dale Jr. and Amy will restore the neglected property to its original charm, from excavating faulty plumbing to whitewashing century-old bricks that will be used to build a bathroom accent wall. To create the perfect vacation home, the couple and their construction team will open the main level to provide a large entertaining space and will reconfigure the two-story floorplan to add a guest bedroom and two bathrooms. In addition, the backyard will be converted into an idyllic tropical getaway complete with an outdoor kitchen, dining area, pool and hot tub.

Fans can visit diynetwork.com/DaleandAmy for before and after photo galleries of the home and exclusive videos highlighting the renovated spaces. They also will find behind-the-scenes moments with Dale Jr. and Amy. Viewers can interact via social using #DaleAndAmysReno.

