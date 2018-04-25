Polaris Launches Industry's Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Polaris ® Government and Defense is launching an all new line-up of equipment for RANGER® side-by-side vehicles tailored to meet the duties and responsibilities of law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel. The upfitted RANGER vehicles allow these organizations to perform critical duties in off-road and urban areas where other emergency response vehicles aren’t as effective. The equipment is professionally installed in a turn-key vehicle package with a full warranty from Polaris.

The Polaris RANGER is integral for departments across the country and has been since its introduction in 1998. RANGER s help improve response time and reach to locations – both urban and off-road – where cars, trucks or helicopters cannot operate. This includes narrow passage ways like secluded lots and city events, as well as rugged, off-road terrain. RANGER s are also a budget-friendly alternative to full-size vehicles because they are less expensive to purchase, operate and maintain.

“Polaris is dedicated to providing law enforcement, fire and rescue personnel with vehicles and equipment that help them complete their missions quicker and more effectively,” said Jed Leonard, director, Polaris Government and Defense. “We’re proud to be the only off-road OEM to offer this level of government equipment in a single purchase. Reliability and peace of mind of these products is delivered by Polaris through validation, procurement, and support, which lets these professionals focus on their jobs.”

units provide professional, squad car-type capabilities in a nimble off-road and urban mobility vehicle complete with the same sirens, horns, PA system and emergency lighting from Federal Signal. These come installed by Action Fleet, a professional emergency vehicle up-fitter since 1995.

units incorporate a professional system that is familiar, having been developed with years of firefighter input by RKO™ Enterprises. These RANGER s incorporate a capable pump, hose and reel, a combination tank for water and a compressed air foam suppression system and the ability draft from a water source. Mounting options can accommodate preferences for different departments and uses.

RANGER rescue vehicles incorporate a rear attendant seat and a stokes rescue basket. Rescue personnel can select between the full-length or break-apart basket for shorter overall length when not in use.

Polaris also is providing a combination fire and rescue package, which includes the fire tank and equipment as well as the stokes rescue basket. The RANGER s maintain the option for the rear equipment skids to be removed all together for use by other departments or jobs from public works, to parades. Custom graphics can be added so vehicles match the rest of the fleet.

All these new offerings come with traditional Polaris accessories options. The most popular with government agencies include the full cab, winches, storage, heating and air conditioning.

“Action Fleet, RKO Enterprises and Federal Signal have been valued partners of ours for years, and we respect the work they do immensely,” said Leonard. “Working with industry experts provides the best, finished vehicles for our customers. Action Fleet, RKO and Federal Signal share our commitment to quality – from selecting proven components known for durability and performance, and quality installation for a vehicle we all stand behind.”

Polaris law enforcement, fire and rescue RANGER s are available for purchase through GSA, NJPA, state or local contracts, or direct from Polaris. Once purchased, the RANGER will be professionally upfit and delivered directly to the customer’s location, or their Polaris dealer of choice. The entire system comes fully set up for immediate use and is under full warranty from Polaris. Polaris also offers customers the capability to support and maintain their own fleet of vehicles through maintenance and operator training courses, or Polaris can be contracted directly to provide the on-site service for the vehicles.

Polaris is a unique vehicle supplier that harnesses its 60-plus year legacy of off-road leadership, rich heritage of innovation, and vast commercial enterprise resources, along with a team of dedicated government, defense, and technology experts and operators to deliver the products that customers need to get their missions done. This winning combination of Polaris performance, procurement simplicity, premium service, training, support, and sustainment results in a best-value for government and defense customers.

About Polaris ® Government and Defense

Polaris Government and Defense vehicles are forged from more than 60 years of off-road innovation and leadership. The commercial prowess and innovative culture of Polaris Industries are leveraged to deliver unique value to government entities and military forces worldwide. This dedicated division provides highly capable, simple to use, and affordable mobility platforms and vehicles that are readily available through easy procurement channels and supported through lifecycle training, service and maintenance from Polaris – the original equipment manufacturer.

Polaris Government and Defense | Mobility Made Easy TM |

About Polaris

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2017 sales of $5.4 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL ® side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman ® and Polaris ACE ® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle ® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot ® moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK ®, INDY ®, Switchback ® and RUSH ® snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerican Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally include military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com for more information.

