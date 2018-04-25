New Jack Link’s Beef Steak Strips ‘Raise the Steaks’ for the Snack Bar Category

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Snack bars are one of the most popular ways to get through the afternoon slump, but they don’t come without sacrifice. A lot of options may taste great but are full of calories or can lack the protein you need to get through the day. But why do you have to make a trade off? Jack Link’s is changing the game in a simple way: bringing the benefits of meat to keep you satisfied without the guilt and with great taste. With the introduction of Jack Link’s Beef Steak Strips, there is finally a snack bar made from real food, with natural lean meat protein and a delicious savory taste. And, it’s only 70 calories. It’s time to #RaisetheSteaks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006085/en/

(Photo: Jack Link's)

Made with 100 percent beef that packs eight grams of protein into 70 lean-yet-filling calories, Jack Link’s Beef Steak Strips have a perfect texture that is not too tough, not too soft. The new product is available in Original and Teriyaki flavors and delivers the delicious, savory taste of steak. Whether you’re a weekend warrior or weekday juggler of work, life, and everything in between, Jack Link’s Beef Steak Strips provide the meaty protein necessary to keep your human engine running.

“Most of the choices in the snack bar category today force people to compromise on something – while you may get taste, you miss out on protein and settle for higher calories or fat,” said Tom “T.D.” Dixon, Jack Link’s chief marketing officer. “We believe consumers shouldn’t have to compromise. That’s why we’re excited to provide our fans with the ultimate trifecta: a bar that is made with 100 percent beef and other recognizable ingredients, is a good source of protein and has a taste that is amazing. We’re ‘raising the steaks’ in the snack bar category so our fans can ‘Raise the Steaks’ in their everyday lives.”

As part of the rollout, Jack Link’s is launching its #RaisetheSteaks campaign, which is headlined by a new partnership with Tough Mudder, the leading global sports, media and active lifestyle brand. Jack Link’s Beef Steak Strips will serve as the Official Performance Protein and Recovery Fuel Partner of Tough Mudder, helping millions of participants prepare for and recover from the events. Mudders will be able to “Raise the Steaks” at select Tough Mudder events by tackling Jack Link’s course enhancements, including an exciting challenge that dares participants to literally #RaisetheSteaks by carrying a giant steak strip through the entire course. Jack Link’s also will co-sponsor a Pop ‘N’ Lock obstacle in Mudder Village at 16 events throughout the season.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jack Link's to enhance Tough Mudder's event experience by providing millions of participants nationwide the proper fuel to help them get outside their comfort zone and go beyond their physical limits," said Rich Abend, Vice President of Global Partnerships for Tough Mudder. “We are proud to collaborate with Jack Link's to reach new audiences, engage the Mudder community in new and authentic ways, and ultimately encourage everyone to 'Raise the Steaks’ – both on and off the course."

For more information, please visit JackLinks.com or follow Jack Link’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jack Link’s – Feed Your Wild Side

Founded by Jack Link in 1986, Jack Link’s Protein Snacks is the No. 1 meat snack brand worldwide. Proudly family owned and operated, the company is headquartered in Jack Link’s hometown of Minong, Wisconsin, where the company continues its legacy of crafting delicious, high-quality meat snacks. Jack Link’s offers more than 250 varieties of protein snacks, helping consumers everywhere to Feed Their Wild Side.

Check out JackLinks.com to learn more about the brand.

About Tough Mudder, Inc.

Founded in 2010 with the launch of the Tough Mudder obstacle course event series, Tough Mudder Inc. has become a leading global sports, active lifestyle and media brand. With more than 3 million participants, the company hosts more than 150+ events featuring non-competitive (Mini Mudder; Tough Mudder 5K, Tough Mudder Half, and Tough Mudder Full) and competitive (Tougher, Toughest, Tough Mudder X and World's Toughest Mudder) offerings annually in nearly a dozen countries including The United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Canada, South Africa, the Philippines, Oman and more through its partnerships with IMG, Invictus Events, Pro Active, Let's Run Ireland and Sports Media and Entertainment 360 (SME360). The company's content arm provides the millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with fitness, nutrition and wellness content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. Tough Mudder broadcast, OTT and Live Stream programming can be seen worldwide through partnerships with CBS Sports, Facebook, Sky Sports, The CW Network and ESPN Media Distribution. Other sponsorship and distribution partners include CELSIUS, Merrell, KILL CLIFF, Guinness, Jack Link's, Vega, Brew Dog, Samsung, Lucozade Sport, Trek, Toyo Tires, Kingstone Press, Black Tower, Strandgut, Snapchat and Live Stream.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006085/en/

CONTACT: Jack Link’s

Johnna Rossbach, 612-766-6244

johnna.rossbach@jacklinks.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE RUNNING OTHER SPORTS RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SUPERMARKET SPORTS

SOURCE: Jack Link’s

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/25/2018 11:00 AM/DISC: 04/25/2018 11:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006085/en