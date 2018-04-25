Handyman Matters of Portland Recognized as Top Franchise Location

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Kory Arntson, owner of Handyman Matters of Portland, was recognized at the Handyman Matters National Convention for their continued dedication and success within the franchise system. Being in business only 8 years, he and his team have already helped thousands of home owners, donated time and talent to rebuilding the community, and achieved their goal of being the top revenue generating Owner in the entire Franchise system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005392/en/

Kory Arntson, Owner, Handyman Matters of Portland. (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a team effort, and I have hands down the best team,” said, Arntson, “through their hard work, excellent customer service, and dedication to our local community, we have truly set ourselves apart from the competition and are where we are today because of them.” Learn more about Kory’s business and his services by visiting www.handymanmatters.com/offices/portland.

Homeowners looking for home improvements and repairs continue to evolve since the recession in 2007. During the downturn, homeowners minimized investments in their homes, which created pent-up demand. Arntson saw this opportunity for a local company to ensure these needed services were completed as the homes in the Portland area needed improvements, remodels and overall upkeep post-recession. Customers’ expectations and demands on the industry have also changed, meaning increased demands on companies they can trust to complete work with integrity, quality results, and convenient scheduling.

The economic conditions led Arntson to take the leap into owning a franchise. “A franchise provided the opportunity to hit the ground running and be profitable early in the ownership cycle. I chose to go with Handyman Matters due to the synergy with my background in real estate, my love of working on projects and my passion to improve the community around me.”

“The location in Portland is simply a high performing TEAM,” stated Andy Bell, Owner of Handyman Matters Franchise Corporation. “Year over Year, Kory consistently provides his community with outstanding service, he runs a great office and it shows with his performance. I couldn’t be more proud of Kory and his TEAM.”

About Handyman Matters

Founded in 1998, Handyman Matters is a national franchise offering residential and commercial maintenance, improvement and remodeling services. For more information, visit www.HandymanMatters.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005392/en/

CONTACT: for Handyman Matters

Chad Nordhagen, CMO, 303-263-4130

HandymanMatters.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OREGON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Handyman Matters

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/25/2018 10:30 AM/DISC: 04/25/2018 10:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005392/en