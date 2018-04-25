Johnny Jet's summer travel advice: airfare, baggage and more

Are you looking ahead to summer trips? John DiScala, better known as air travel expert Johnny Jet, recently talked with The Associated Press travel podcast "Get Outta Here!" about strategies for finding deals and coping with baggage restrictions.

He says be flexible on dates and try alternate airports, like Fort Lauderdale, Florida, instead of Miami. To book, he searches on Google Flights but usually buys tickets on airline websites. He also sets fare alerts to track prices. To avoid paying baggage fees: read the fine print carefully. Some discount fares include fees for putting anything in the overhead bin.

What if you're asked to do something unreasonable, like giving up your seat or putting a dog in an overhead bin? He says: Ask other airline personnel for a second opinion.