HanesBrands and National Park Foundation Launch Exclusive New Apparel Collection During National Park Week

To celebrate National Park Week, HanesBrands and the National Park Foundation (NPF) have launched the inaugural designs in a first-of-its-kind apparel collection, initially available online at hanes.com/nationalparks.

The Hanes short-sleeve T-shirts, which sell for $12.99, feature Golden Gate, Rocky Mountain, Zion and Sequoia national parks, the “Pack it In, Pack it Out” message and, for the first time ever on product, a licensed logo from the National Park Service. The logo, unveiled in 2014 as an expansion of the National Park Service brand family, complements the iconic Arrowhead that continues to serve as the official insignia of the National Park Service. HanesBrands is the first National Park Foundation partner to launch product incorporating this licensed logo as part of the Find Your Park/Encuentra Tu Parque movement to help raise awareness about America’s national parks.

The licensed collection is a component of a five-year partnership between HanesBrands and the National Park Foundation – the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service – that will generate $4 million for NPF.

“As the official apparel of the National Park Foundation, HanesBrands is focused on greatly expanding the distribution of NPF-affiliated apparel, raising the profile of the foundation, increasing revenue for the foundation, and using our consumer-leading brands and significant graphic apparel capabilities to create beautiful clothing worthy of the grandeur of our national parks,” said John Marsh, group president of global activewear for HanesBrands.

The company also intends to market officially licensed T-shirts, fleece sweatshirts and bottoms, socks, hats and other innerwear and activewear clothing under its other leading brands, including Champion, Alternative and Gear for Sports. Officially licensed apparel will be available in all consumer retail channels, including mass merchants, midtier and department stores, along with the Hanes online store and retailer selling websites. Additionally, HanesBrands will be a preferred supplier of licensed NPF and NPS apparel for the official Find Your Park store.

“Wear your love of parks on your sleeve with apparel that gives back to our national treasures in a huge way,” said National Park Foundation President Will Shafroth.

Royalty income generated by HanesBrands will benefit the National Park Foundation’s Centennial Campaign for America’s National Parks. To date, this comprehensive fundraising campaign to strengthen and enhance the future of America’s treasured national parks has raised more than $500 million in private donations from individuals, foundations and companies.

“HanesBrands is on a mission to become the apparel industry’s leader in environmental stewardship and social responsibility,” said Marsh, “and we are incredibly proud to partner with the National Park Foundation.”

HanesBrands

HanesBrands is a socially responsible leading marketer of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia-Pacific. The company markets T-shirts, bras, panties, shapewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and activewear under some of the world’s strongest apparel brands, including Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bonds, JMS/Just My Size, Nur Die/Nur Der, L’eggs, Lovable, Wonderbra, Berlei, Alternative, Bras N Things and Gear for Sports. More information about the company and its award-winning corporate social responsibility initiatives may be found at www.Hanes.com/corporate. Connect with HanesBrands via social media on Twitter ( @HanesBrands ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/hanesbrandsinc ).

National Park Foundation

Celebrating 50 years, the National Park Foundation is the official charity of America’s national parks and nonprofit partner to the National Park Service. Chartered by Congress in 1967, the National Park Foundation raises private funds to help PROTECT more than 84 million acres of national parks through critical conservation and preservation efforts, CONNECT all Americans with their incomparable natural landscapes, vibrant culture and rich history, and ENGAGE the next generation of park stewards. In 2016, commemorating the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary, the Foundation launched The Centennial Campaign for America’s National Parks, a comprehensive fundraising campaign to strengthen and enhance the future of these national treasures for the next hundred years. Find out more and become a part of the national park community at www.nationalparks.org.

