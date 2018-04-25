JLT Adopts Club Vita’s Longevity Analytics through RiskFirst’s PFaroe

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--JLT has become the first actuarial consultancy to implement Club Vita’s longevity analytics capabilities through RiskFirst’s PFaroe modelling system for defined benefit pension plans. This integrated capability will enable JLT’s defined benefit clients to conveniently set best-estimate longevity assumptions, and strengthen their decision-making.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005977/en/

Commenting on the benefits to clients of being able to access Club Vita longevity analytics, Matthew Bale, Chief Strategy Officer at RiskFirst, said: “We’re delighted to give our clients access to the market-leading longevity analytics. Through our collaboration with Club Vita, actuarial consultants and individual pension plans will be able to access, at the touch of a button, fast and customised longevity assumptions.

This continues our mission to offer the very best tools and analytics in the market for our clients, allowing us to deliver user-friendly analytics that continue to improve the interaction between advisors and their clients. Club Vita’s system is best-in-class in terms of longevity analysis so clients will be able to take more confident, data-driven decisions, reducing uncertainty and excessive prudence.”

Commenting on the announcement, Douglas Anderson, Founder of Club Vita, said: “It’s now well established that the UK’s diverse population has a wide range of different longevity patterns. Using the national average could over-, or underestimate, the value of a portfolio of pensioners by up to 10%. In the absence of good data, it’s prudent to err on the conservative side.

Over the last ten years, Club Vita has identified margins of caution in the longevity assumptions of many large schemes. The challenge for trustees of “smaller” schemes, typically those with fewer than 1,000 pensioners, has been even greater. By integrating Club Vita’s models in RiskFirst’s system, the same market-leading techniques are now available to schemes of all sizes.”

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Robinson, MD Consulting JLT said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring the benefits of Club Vita’s longevity models to our clients automatically through our actuarial valuations, providing them with even better quality information and insight. By tailoring the mortality assumptions at an individual member level, we, along with Club Vita, believe that many schemes could benefit from a windfall funding gain, some as much as a 5% improvement in funding level. For a typical £50m scheme, a 5% fall in liabilities means a £2.5m fall in the contributions that the sponsor would ultimately pay or could be redirected for the benefit of further derisking. Moreover, with Club Vita assumptions being aligned with those in the insurance market, trustees can be more confident of the funding target they are trying to hit.”

ENDS

About RiskFirst

RiskFirst is a financial technology company providing modern technology solutions to Asset Owners, Consultants and Asset Managers to help grow and improve their businesses. Our first product, PFaroe, was launched in 2009 to deliver a modern and effective software solution for institutional investors to manage their asset and liability risk. PFaroe is now the market leader in the UK – reaching more than half of the UK DB market - with a growing foothold in the US. Overall, more than 1,800 pension plans, with in excess of $750 billion of liabilities, now benefit from our technology.

For more information please go to www.riskfirst.com.

About JLT Employee Benefits

JLT Employee Benefits is one of the UK’s leading employee benefit providers offering a wide range of benefit and pension services, including administration, actuarial and pension consultancy, investment, Self Invested Personal Pensions (SIPPs) and Small Self Administered Schemes (SSASs) administration, flexible benefits, healthcare, benefit communication and financial education.

JLT Employee Benefits employs over 2,200 professionals throughout the UK.

www.jlteb.com

About Club Vita

Club Vita is a longevity data analytics company. It pools data from over 220 UK defined benefit (DB) pension schemes, covering 2.8m pensioners - over 1 in 4 of the UK’s DB pensioners. Club Vita’s innovative team has, over the last decade, designed, built and refined specialist quantitative tools for managing longevity risk. These enable trustees to actively tailor their longevity risk, so longevity is no longer just an actuarial assumption. Club Vita’s tools efficiently deliver relevant and insightful longevity analytics to a diverse range of pension fund supporters. Club Vita’s models are used by several insurance companies.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005977/en/

CONTACT: RiskFirst

Thomas Morris

thomas.morris@moorgategroup.com

+44 20 7377 4998

or

Club Vita

Rowena Swatton

+44 207 082 6233

or

Rebecca Smith

+44 207 082 6033

enquiries@clubvita.co.uk

KEYWORD: UNITED KINGDOM EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING CONSULTING FINANCE INSURANCE

SOURCE: RiskFirst

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/25/2018 09:50 AM/DISC: 04/25/2018 09:50 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005977/en