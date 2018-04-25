Veteran Energy Attorney Steve Weiler Joins Dorsey in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP announced today that Steven A. Weiler has joined the Firm’s Regulatory Affairs Group in Washington, D.C., as a Partner.

Mr. Weiler represents energy companies in regulatory, litigation and transactional matters in Washington, D.C., and throughout the United States. With more than 30 years of experience, principally involving the electric, oil, natural gas, and petrochemical industries, he represents energy companies in a wide range of regulatory proceedings before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), state commissions and the courts. In recent years, his practice has focused on electric utility and pipeline rate proceedings, regulatory compliance and enforcement investigations, and clean energy matters.

Mr. Weiler joins Dorsey from the law firm of Stinson Leonard Street LLP, where he was a partner in the Washington, D.C., office. He previously practiced at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Keck, Mahin & Cate, and, before entering into private practice, served in FERC’s Office of General Counsel.

He has been recognized by Super Lawyers in the areas of energy and natural resources law, administrative law and utilities law, is a frequent writer on energy regulatory matters, and regularly speaks on such topics before industry and legal professional audiences.

“We are very pleased that Steve has joined Dorsey and its nationally-recognized Natural Resources practice,” noted Ken Cutler, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. “His incredible expertise and experience will complement perfectly our strengths in energy regulation, especially our FERC practice.”

“I am delighted to be joining Dorsey and its great Firm-wide Regulatory Affairs and Energy & Natural Resources teams,” noted Mr. Weiler. “I look forward to serving Dorsey’s exceptional client base and to introducing my new Dorsey colleagues to the clients I have been serving for many years.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in the banking, energy, food and agribusiness, health care, mining and natural resources, and public-private project development sectors, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

