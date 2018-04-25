WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

MUNICH — Bayern Munich hosts two-time defending champion Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. The German club, which is chasing a treble, will be hoping to make up for last year's exit against Madrid. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2100 GMT, photos.

An independent panel's two-year review of corruption in tennis has found that the sport "faces a serious integrity problem" at its lowest levels — a "tsunami," according to one investigator — but no widespread problem at ATP, WTA and Grand Slam tournaments. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 140 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1600 GMT.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The growing scandal at two of Argentina's most popular and successful clubs has shocked many in this soccer-mad nation and prompted the Argentine Football Federation to order a monitoring of club boarding houses nationwide. But former players, sports psychologists and parents say that more needs to be done to protect the children. By Luis Andres Henao. SENT: 1,020 words, photos.

TOKYO — Formula One is expected to add more races in Asia including a street circuit in the capital of Vietnam, a country with little auto-racing history that is on the verge of getting a marquee event. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 790 words, photos.

BARCELONA, Spain — Rafael Nadal makes his debut at this year's Barcelona Open against Roberto Carballes Baena. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

MIAMI — Dwyane Wade's first NBA game was in Philadelphia. His last NBA game may have been there as well. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 810 words, photos.

LIVERPOOL, England — When Liverpool was last making a charge at the Champions League title, its midfield had legitimate claims at being among the best in the world. Fast forward a decade and Liverpool is back among Europe's elite with a rather more unfashionable and functional central midfield that is proving to be just as effective. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 715 words, photos.

LIVERPOOL, England — Two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an assault before a Champions League game that left a Liverpool fan in critical condition, police said Wednesday. SENT: 200 words, photos.

GENEVA — Morocco's bid to host the 2026 World Cup must be allowed to reach the final vote without being disqualified, in order to avoid any questions about the selection process, according to a senior FIFA official from Germany. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 430 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Granderson's HR lifts Blue Jays past Red Sox on somber night. SENT: 1,800 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA PLAYOFF CAPSULES — Believe it! 76ers roll with Meek Mill past Heat in Game 5. SENT: 500 words, photos.

