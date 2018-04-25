Global SSD Controllers Market - Rising Demand for Cloud-Based Data Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 25, 2018--Technavio’s latest market research report on the provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005954/en/

Technavio has announced a new market research report on the global SSD controllers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio market research analysts, the global SSD controllers market will grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for cloud-based data centers is a major factor driving the market’s growth.

Data centers consist of the infrastructure to process and store business information and are the primary support for cloud operations. Several large enterprises operate cloud data centers for their business operations. Growing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) prefer to run their business operations through CSPs, colocations, and web hosting cloud data centers due to the benefits such as scalability, reliability, and cost reduction. The increase in demand has necessitated the need for automation in cloud data centers. Numerous cloud data centers are termed as mega data centers that consume lots of power during peak data-intensive operations. There has been an increase in innovations in the design and deployment of microdata centers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

In this report, Technavio highlights the declining prices of SSDs as one of the key emerging trends in the global market:

Declining prices of SSDs

There has been a decrease in the prices of SSDs in the recent years. The cost per gigabyte is anticipated to decline moderately as the storage capacity increases each year. The fall in price can be attributed to density increase because of die shrinkage. SSD memory has been decreased below 20 nm from 25 nm. This allows the manufacturers to add more cells in the same amount of space, thereby increasing density.

“SSDs have been gaining popularity and the vendors can lower their prices because of the increase in sales volumes. This permits the manufacturers to increase production that may result in a further drop in prices. In addition, prices are expected to fall further once 3D stacking in NAND takes off. This is because dimensional density will increase by two and three, thereby greatly increasing the amount of capacity in the same space. Manufacturer efficiency and higher competition have also contributed to reduction in price,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on .

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global SSD controllers market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following end-users (data center and enterprise and client and retail) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The data center and enterprise segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 53% of the market. The market share of this segment will decrease by nearly 5% by 2022. However, this segment will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

APAC was the leading region for the global SSD controllers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 64%. This region is expected to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005954/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 04/25/2018 09:38 AM/DISC: 04/25/2018 09:38 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425005954/en